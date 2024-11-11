Eagles rout Cowboys 34-6 for fifth consecutive win

Cowboys fans didn’t have much to cheer Sunday, so they booed instead.

The Eagles outscored the Cowboys 20-0 in the second half, winning in a rout, 34-6. Philadelphia improved to 7-2 with its fifth consecutive victory, while Dallas fell to 3-6 with a fourth loss in a row.

The Cowboys were playing without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who injured his hamstring last week and will undergo season-ending surgery. They produced only 146 yards without him and turned the ball over five times.

Cooper Rush started at quarterback and lost two fumbles, and Trey Lance replaced him in the third quarter and threw an interception. Running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Jake Ferguson also each lost a fumble.

Rush, who had been 5-1 as the starter in place of Prescott in his career, was 13-of-23 for 45 yards. Lance went 4-of-6 for 21 yards.

The Eagles had a run of four consecutive possessions with points in the second half, scoring on drives of 37, 83, 0 and 9 yards. The Eagles gained 348 yards for the game.

Two Jalen Hurts turnovers in the first half kept the score close, with Philadelphia holding a 14-6 lead at halftime. Hurts rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and completed 14 of 20 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 66 yards on 14 carries, and A.J. Brown caught five passes for 109 yards.