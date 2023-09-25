Eagles S Justin Evans questionable to return with neck injury

Eagles safety Justin Evans is questionable to return with a neck injury.

Terrell Edmunds has replaced Evans.

Evans went into the sideline medical tent before walking to the training room for further examination.

He had one tackle before leaving.

Evans was a second-round pick of the Bucs in 2017 but injuries limited him to 24 games in two seasons. He did not play for three years before returning with the Saints last season.

Philadelphia has a 3-0 lead over the Bucs after a quarter.

The Eagles have 91 yards and two red zone trips, but they have yet to score a touchdown. Philadelphia went for it on fourth-and-one on their first drive and Kenneth Gainwell was stopped for a loss by Ryan Neal and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Britain Covey gave them good field position on their second possession, returning a Jake Camarda punt 52 yards to the Tampa Bay 44. The drive stalled at the 18, and Jake Elliott kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter.