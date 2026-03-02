 Skip navigation
Eagles sign DL Ta’Quon Graham

  
Published March 2, 2026 04:56 PM

The Eagles have added a defensive lineman to their offseason roster.

The team announced the signing of Ta’Quon Graham on Monday afternoon.

Graham was a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Falcons and he re-signed with the team last year. He was placed on injured reserve to open the season, but returned to play in two games before being released in November. He signed to the Eagles’ practice squad after that, but did not appear in any more games.

Graham played in 51 games overall with the Falcons. He had 88 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a sack in those appearances.