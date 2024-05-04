Eagles sign fifth-rounder Trevor Keegan

The Eagles have signed another one of their draft picks.

Fifth-round guard Trevor Keegan has signed his four-year deal with the team. Sixth-round wideout Johnny Wilson has also signed his rookie contract.

Keegan was a three-year starter at left guard at Michigan and was part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the best in the nation for two of those seasons. Keegan was a captain for the Wolverines during their run to the national title last year.

Cam Jurgens’s move to center leaves an opening at right guard for the Eagles. Tyler Steen and Matt Hennessey are experienced options, but Keegan could work his way into consideration with a strong camp and preseason.