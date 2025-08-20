 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Eagles sign LB Chance Campbell

  
Published August 20, 2025 10:10 AM

The Eagles added a linebacker to the roster ahead of their final preseason game.

The team announced the signing of Chance Campbell on Wednesday morning. Wide receiver Giles Jackson was waived in a corresponding move.

Campbell was a 2022 sixth-round pick of the Titans and spent the last three seasons with the team, but missed all of the 2022 and 2024 campaigns with injuries. He appeared in four games in 2023 and made three tackles.

Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and Jihaad Campbell are the top linebackers for the Eagles while they wait for Nakobe Dean to return from a torn patellar tendon.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.