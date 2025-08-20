Eagles sign LB Chance Campbell

The Eagles added a linebacker to the roster ahead of their final preseason game.

The team announced the signing of Chance Campbell on Wednesday morning. Wide receiver Giles Jackson was waived in a corresponding move.

Campbell was a 2022 sixth-round pick of the Titans and spent the last three seasons with the team, but missed all of the 2022 and 2024 campaigns with injuries. He appeared in four games in 2023 and made three tackles.

Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and Jihaad Campbell are the top linebackers for the Eagles while they wait for Nakobe Dean to return from a torn patellar tendon.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.