Eagles sign OL Nick Gates, elevate WR Parris Campbell

The Eagles have made a few moves in advance of their Monday night matchup with the Falcons.

Philadelphia announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Nick Gates to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Gates appeared in the Week 1 win over Green Bay, playing six special teams snaps.

As a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker Patrick Johnson.

Philadelphia has also elevated receiver Parris Campbell and tight end E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game. Fellow receiver A.J. Brown is out for Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

Campbell caught 20 passes for 104 yards in 12 games for the Giants last year.