Eagles sign sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo

  
Published May 4, 2023 01:46 PM

The Eagles signed their first pick in the 2023 draft on Thursday and they also signed their final two picks.

When the Eagles officially announced the signing of ninth overall pick Jalen Carter on Thursday afternoon, they included word that they have signed sixth-round quarterback Tanner McKee and seventh-round defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.

McKee was a starter at Stanford the last two seasons and he threw for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2022. He joins Marcus Mariota and Ian Book as backup options to Jalen Hurts.

Ojomo was a three-year starter at Texas. He closed out his time with the Longhorns by recording 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Thursday’s moves leave the Eagles with four more picks to sign.