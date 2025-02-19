 Skip navigation
Eagles to hire Parks Frazier as offensive pass game coordinator

  
Published February 19, 2025 02:21 PM

The Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to their offensive coordinator position on Wednesday and they’re moving quickly to fill his former spot on head coach Nick Sirianni’s staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Parks Frazier as their pass game coordinator.

Frazier was an offensive assistant with the Dolphins in 2024 and he was the pass game coordinator for the Panthers in 2023. He spent the previous five seasons with the Colts and finished out his time in Indianapolis as the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

Patullo will be the Eagles’ fourth offensive coordinator in the last four seasons and he’ll work with Frazier to ensure the transition doesn’t dirupt the offense’s effectiveness in 2025.