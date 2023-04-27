Eagles trade into No. 9 overall, select Jalen Carter

The Bears have once again moved down in this year’s draft.

Philadelphia moved up one selection to No. 9 overall and selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter was thought of as perhaps the best overall player in the 2023 draft class. But off-the-field concerns likely led to him falling down to the ninth pick.

Nevertheless, Carter did not take any visits with teams outside of the top 10 — which clearly was a good call.

On Wednesday, Carter said that he thought the Eagles would take him if he were on the board at No. 10 overall . But Philadelphia didn’t let it get that far, making the trade up to go get him.

Carter recorded 6.0 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in his 38 games at Georgia, helping the program win the last two CFP National Championship Games.

Chicago received a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal.