Eagles trade into No. 9 overall, select Jalen Carter

  
Published April 27, 2023 05:20 PM
nbc_nfldraft_florio9thpick_23042
April 27, 2023 09:35 PM
Jalen Carter’s slide down the draft board ends at No. 9, as the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles add one of the draft’s best talents.

The Bears have once again moved down in this year’s draft.

Philadelphia moved up one selection to No. 9 overall and selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter was thought of as perhaps the best overall player in the 2023 draft class. But off-the-field concerns likely led to him falling down to the ninth pick.

Nevertheless, Carter did not take any visits with teams outside of the top 10 — which clearly was a good call.

On Wednesday, Carter said that he thought the Eagles would take him if he were on the board at No. 10 overall . But Philadelphia didn’t let it get that far, making the trade up to go get him.

Carter recorded 6.0 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss in his 38 games at Georgia, helping the program win the last two CFP National Championship Games.

Chicago received a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal.