Eagles waive Devon Allen

Wide receiver Devon Allen wasn’t able to clear the hurdle of making the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are waiving Allen as part of their final cuts. A return to the practice squad, where Allen spent time last season, is a possibility if Allen clears waivers.

Allen missed part of Eagles camp with a calf strain that he suffered while running the 110 meter hurdles at the U.S. championships. Allen has taken part in the event at the last two Summer Olympics.

The injury kept him out of this year’s World Championships, but Allen could set his sights on Tokyo in 2024.