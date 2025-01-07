 Skip navigation
Eagles waive Ian Book, a sign Jalen Hurts will play on Sunday

  
January 7, 2025

Officially, the Eagles are not saying whether quarterback Jalen Hurts will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday against the Packers. But their roster move this afternoon suggests they’re optimistic.

The Eagles waived quarterback Ian Book today.

Philadelphia signed Book after Hurts suffered his concussion, and it stands to reason that the reason they now see Book as expendable is that Hurts will be ready to play this week.

Hurts was knocked out of the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Commanders with the concussion and didn’t play in Week 17 or Week 18. Now the Eagles are preparing to get him back for the biggest game of the season to date.