Eagles waive WR Parris Campbell

  
Published December 2, 2024 06:00 PM

Wide receiver Parris Campbell’s stay on the Eagles 53-man roster was a brief one.

Campbell was signed off of the practice squad on Saturday and the NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that he was waived on Monday. Campbell played 28 offensive snaps in Sunday’s win over the Ravens and was targeted with one pass by Jalen Hurts.

Campbell had six catches for 30 yards in four appearances with the team earlier this season. He could return to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Eagles were without DeVonta Smith for the second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Dropping Campbell could be a sign that they expect him back against the Panthers in Week 14.