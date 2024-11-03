 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles WR A.J. Brown questionable to return with a knee injury

  
Published November 3, 2024 06:03 PM

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is in the X-ray room with a knee injury. The team lists him as questionable to return.

Brown was slow to get up after his final catch, which came at the two-minute warning. He caught a 16-yard pass before Ventrell Miller and Foyesade Oluokun tackled him.

He walked off on his own and returned to the field before the half.

Brown was back on the sideline with the team after the half but left before the offense got the ball to be evaluated for his injury.

He appeared to be walking without a limp.

Brown has two catches for 36 yards.

Earlier this season, he missed three games with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles lead the Jaguars 22-0 after Jalen Hurts’ 18-yard touchdown run.