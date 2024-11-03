Eagles WR A.J. Brown questionable to return with a knee injury

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is in the X-ray room with a knee injury. The team lists him as questionable to return.

Brown was slow to get up after his final catch, which came at the two-minute warning. He caught a 16-yard pass before Ventrell Miller and Foyesade Oluokun tackled him.

He walked off on his own and returned to the field before the half.

Brown was back on the sideline with the team after the half but left before the offense got the ball to be evaluated for his injury.

He appeared to be walking without a limp.

Brown has two catches for 36 yards.

Earlier this season, he missed three games with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles lead the Jaguars 22-0 after Jalen Hurts’ 18-yard touchdown run.