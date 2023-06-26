 Skip navigation
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Would Derrick Rose return to Bulls? He reportedly also has suitors in Suns, Lakers, Celtics, more
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Top-10 finish proves significant for Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club
World Supercross Abu Dhabi wsxchampionship-com.jpg
World Supercross adds Abu Dhabi at Yas Island
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles WR Devon Allen posts fourth-fastest 110M hurdles time of 2023

  
Published June 26, 2023 09:38 AM

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen returned to the track world after the end of the football season and the two-time Olympic hurdler has continued to run very fast.

Allen ran the 110 meter hurdles in 13.04 seconds during the USATF New York City Grand Prix this weekend. That was good for second in the race behind Daniel Roberts, who finished in 13.01 seconds, and it was the fourth-fastest time anyone has posted in the race this year. It’s also faster than Allen ran at the 2016 or 2021 Olympics.

Allen posted a personal best of 12.84 seconds in the race last year — the third-fastest of all-time — and said he’s happy with how he’s been running after returning to football last season for the first time since 2016. He spent the year on the Eagles’ practice squad and re-signed with the team after the Super Bowl.

“It’s going well . Balancing both is difficult, but I’m having a lot of fun, as long as I can stay healthy,” Allen said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia. “Get to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at.”

Allen plans to run at the U.S. Championships in early July and would qualify for the World Championships with a top-three finish. That meet would take place between a pair of Eagles preseason games and Allen said “it’s gonna be a little bit of a decision” about what to do if he does qualify next month.