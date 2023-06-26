Eagles WR Devon Allen posts fourth-fastest 110M hurdles time of 2023

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen returned to the track world after the end of the football season and the two-time Olympic hurdler has continued to run very fast.

Allen ran the 110 meter hurdles in 13.04 seconds during the USATF New York City Grand Prix this weekend. That was good for second in the race behind Daniel Roberts, who finished in 13.01 seconds, and it was the fourth-fastest time anyone has posted in the race this year. It’s also faster than Allen ran at the 2016 or 2021 Olympics.

Allen posted a personal best of 12.84 seconds in the race last year — the third-fastest of all-time — and said he’s happy with how he’s been running after returning to football last season for the first time since 2016. He spent the year on the Eagles’ practice squad and re-signed with the team after the Super Bowl.

“It’s going well . Balancing both is difficult, but I’m having a lot of fun, as long as I can stay healthy,” Allen said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia. “Get to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at.”

Allen plans to run at the U.S. Championships in early July and would qualify for the World Championships with a top-three finish. That meet would take place between a pair of Eagles preseason games and Allen said “it’s gonna be a little bit of a decision” about what to do if he does qualify next month.