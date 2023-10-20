Ed Oliver, Damien Harris ruled out by Bills

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver won’t be on the field for the Bills against the Patriots this weekend.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that Oliver has been ruled out for Week Seven because of a toe injury. Oliver has not taken part in practice at all this week.

McDermott also announced that running back Damien Harris and tight end Quentin Morris will not play. Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a concussion and a neck injury in last Sunday’s win over the Giants while Morris is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Bills are set to have tight end Dalton Kincaid back as he’s practiced in full all week after missing last weekend with a concussion.