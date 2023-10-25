Ed Oliver questionable for Thursday

After head coach Sean McDermott announced earlier on Wednesday that tight end Dawson Knox, tight end Quintin Morris, and linebacker Baylon Spector are out for Thursday’s matchup with the Buccaneers, Buffalo has only one other player with a game status.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is questionable for tomorrow’s game.

Oliver missed the Week 7 loss to New England with a toe injury. He was listed as limited for all three injury reports this week after McDermott noted the defensive tackle would be “close” to playing on Thursday.

Edge rusher Von Miller (knee) has no status and is expected to play after he was on the field for just six defensive snaps in Week 7. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) was full all week and has no game status, as expected.