Ed Werder, ESPN part ways for second time

  
Published May 24, 2024 09:22 AM

For the second time, ESPN and NFL reporter Ed Werder have parted ways.

Werder announced his departure on Thursday. ESPN likewise confirmed the move.

Matt Ehalt of the New York Post has the various statements and other facts regarding the conclusion of Werder’s long run with ESPN. It was interrupted in 2017, when he was part of a mass layoff. He returned two years later.

As we understand it, Werder’s contract was expiring this summer, and ESPN did not plan to renew it. This allowed him to get the word out in order to line up something else for the 2024 season.

Werder had mastered the Cowboys beat, an important aspect of any network’s NFL coverage. It would seem that his skills and abilities would be viewed as an asset going forward. If not for ESPN, then perhaps for someone else.

Who knows? Maybe the road will bring him back to ESPN for a third time. Stranger things have happened.