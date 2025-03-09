 Skip navigation
Eddie George agrees to become the new coach at Bowling Green

  
Published March 9, 2025 11:00 AM

Sometimes, the grass literally is greener.

Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade reports that former NFL running back Eddie George has agreed to become the new head coach at Bowling Green.

Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com adds that George has informed his current employer, Tennessee State, that he’ll be leaving.

The vacancy at Bowling Green emerged last month, when Scot Loeffler accepted the position of quarterbacks coach with the Eagles.

George becomes the latest former NFL player to climb the college coaching ladder. And it brings him back to Ohio, where he won the Heisman Trophy 30 years ago with a spectacular final season at Ohio State, with 1,927 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns.

He has a record of 24-22 in four seasons at Tennessee State. In 2024, he was named the Big South-OVC coach of the year, with a 9-3 regular season record.

If he thrives with the Falcons, he’ll keep going. And maybe like former Bowling Green coach Urban Meyer, he’ll end up in back in Columbus at some point. (Or maybe, like former Bowling Green coach Don Nehlen, they’ll hire him up the road from me at West Virginia.)

Regardless, George’s coaching star is on the rise. He interviewed in January for the Bears’ vacancy.