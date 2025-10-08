Eddy Pineiro is named the NFC special teams player of the week

The 49ers made a change at kicker after the first game of the season and switching to Eddy Pineiro has paid off for them.

Pineiro has made all 11 field goals he’s attempted in his four games with the Niners. Four of those field goals came against the Rams last Thursday, including a 41-yarder in overtime that doinked in off the upright for the deciding points in a 26-23 win.

Pineiro also made both extra points he attempted and the overall effort was enough to make him the NFC special teams player of the week.

It’s the fourth time Pineiro has taken the prize and the first time he’s done so as a member of the 49ers.