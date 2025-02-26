Edge rusher Mykel Williams won’t work out at Scouting Combine

Edge rusher Mykel Williams is on the list of the top draft prospects who won’t be working out during this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Williams was a guest on PFT Live on Wednesday morning and he said that he will hold off on on-field work until Georgia’s pro day.

“I plan on doing most stuff at my pro day,” Williams said. I got kind of a late jump on my training, so that’s why I’m pushing it back to my pro day.”

The extra time will help Williams ensure that he’s fully healthy when it comes time to show off for scouts. Williams said at a press conference in Indianapolis that he played at 60 percent during the 2024 season after suffering an ankle injury in the opening game. Williams said his decision to play through the injury has been a frequent topic of conversation with teams.

“I have a different type of grit about myself that I can push through pain,” Williams said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “No matter how I’m feeling, I can still get it done. The teams are loving that I did. They said most guys, in the position I was in, would have sat down.”

Williams had 21 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles during his final year with the Bulldogs.