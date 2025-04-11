Edge rusher Nic Scourton visits Eagles

The Eagles have lost a pair of edge rushers since winning the Super Bowl with Josh Sweat leaving for the Cardinals and Brandon Graham announcing his retirement.

One potential addition to the group is in Philadelphia on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Nic Scourton arrived for a visit with the Eagles on Thursday.

Scourton played two seasons at Purdue before making the All-SEC team during his only season at Texas A&M. He had 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, and a forced fumble for the Aggies.

Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Bryce Huff, and Josh Uche are some of the veteran options off the edge in Philadelphia and it seems like a decent bet that they’ll add Scourton or some other rookie to the mix before the draft is over.