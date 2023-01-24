 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eli Apple takes multiple jabs at Stefon Diggs and the Bills

  
Published January 23, 2023 08:18 PM
nbc_pft_billscrumble_230123
January 23, 2023 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Bills haven’t given Josh Allen enough help and how Buffalo needs to strengthen players on both sides of the ball.

Joe Burrow’s swagger has prompted one of his teammates to take things to the next level.

A day after Sunday’s playoff win over the Bills, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has posted multiple tweets taking shots at the Bills and, specifically, at receiver Stefon Diggs.

Someone get them couples therapy ,” Apple tweeted above a video of Diggs gesturing in frustration at quarterback Josh Allen, after Allen failed to connect with receiver Gabe Davis on a fourth-down play that essentially ended the game. Diggs believed he was open in the end zone for a touchdown that would have cut the margin from 27-10 to 27-16, pending the PAT.

Apple also retweeted a video of Donald Trump chanting “turn off the lights ,” in reference to “Diggs in the playoffs.”

Apple also retweeted the various tweets from Diggs regarding his reaction to the loss, and other messages mocking Diggs and the Bills.

In one tweet, Apple posted a video of Allen and Diggs shaking hands during pregame warmups with this message: “They ain’t do this after the game .” Apple also referred to Diggs as “Terrell Owens Jr .”

Allen got plenty of jabs from Apple, too. Scroll through his Twitter page and you’ll see all of it.

It’s one of the spoils of victory, to be sure. And it will make next year’s regular-season meeting between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati even more memorable.

Maybe, if the Bengals win the Super Bowl, the season will start with Bills vs. Bengals.

The Bengals need to win two more games to make that happen. If/when they lose -- and if Apple has a rough showing -- he’ll be hearing all about it from Bills fans, and maybe from Diggs directly.