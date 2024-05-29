Eliot Wolf anticipates “collaborative approach” to determining when Drake Maye will start

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye signed his rookie contract on Tuesday, officially making him a member of the club.

But Maye’s ascension to New England’s QB1 still could take some time.

With veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the roster, Maye will have however long he needs to get ready to start. The Patriots have not set a public timeline for that to happen. But New England executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf noted on Tuesday’s edition of Up and Adams that it won’t be one person making the decision.

“I think those will be some important conversations for us to have,” Wolf said. “Right now, it’s Jacoby Brissett. He’s taking the first reps, and we’re excited about what he’s shown not only off the field but on the field with his throwing ability.

“Drake Maye — let’s be honest, we’ve had him for three weeks now. There’s a long way to go for all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that coach [offensive coordinator Alex] Van Pelt is implementing offensively.”

Wolf added that the team will “have those conversations as they arise.”

“I’m sure it’s gonna be a collaborative approach as it’s been so far with really all the big decisions that we’ve made. All four of the quarterbacks that we have on the roster right now are working hard and ready to go.”

In addition to Brissett and Maye, the team has sixth-round rookie Joe Milton and Bailey Zappe on the roster at quarterback.