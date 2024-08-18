Eliot Wolf on Patriots offensive line: I believe we have the pieces to compete

After the Patriots played the Eagles on Thursday night, head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the team’s offensive line play and he said we “have to get better as a whole, as a unit” before the regular season.

Those comments came a week after Mayo said that first-round pick Drake Maye only played six snaps in the preseason opener because of concerns about protecting him, so it wasn’t surprising that questions about the offensive line came up early in executive vice president Eliot Wolf’s Sunday press conference.

Wolf was asked if the team is comfortable playing Maye behind their current offensive line and he expressed confidence in the group even as they keep tinkering with different alignments during practices and preseason games.

“We’re excited about our offensive line group. We’re still working to find the correct combination in there and I think we have the pieces in place to be able to compete,” Wolf said.

Later in the press conference, Wolf noted that the Patriots will be third in the waiver order and said the team will be “aggressive” when it comes to tweaking the roster around cutdown day. If the line doesn’t have a better showing this week, that will be an area to watch as the Patriots try to upgrade.