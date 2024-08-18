 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eliot Wolf on Patriots offensive line: I believe we have the pieces to compete

  
Published August 18, 2024 11:11 AM

After the Patriots played the Eagles on Thursday night, head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the team’s offensive line play and he said we “have to get better as a whole, as a unit” before the regular season.

Those comments came a week after Mayo said that first-round pick Drake Maye only played six snaps in the preseason opener because of concerns about protecting him, so it wasn’t surprising that questions about the offensive line came up early in executive vice president Eliot Wolf’s Sunday press conference.

Wolf was asked if the team is comfortable playing Maye behind their current offensive line and he expressed confidence in the group even as they keep tinkering with different alignments during practices and preseason games.

“We’re excited about our offensive line group. We’re still working to find the correct combination in there and I think we have the pieces in place to be able to compete,” Wolf said.

Later in the press conference, Wolf noted that the Patriots will be third in the waiver order and said the team will be “aggressive” when it comes to tweaking the roster around cutdown day. If the line doesn’t have a better showing this week, that will be an area to watch as the Patriots try to upgrade.