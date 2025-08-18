Eliot Wolf thinks there’s still a role for Kyle Dugger with Patriots

Safety Kyle Dugger was moved to the second-team at Patriots training camp earlier this month and their second preseason game showed that he hasn’t moved back up the ladder.

Jabrill Peppers did not play on Saturday, but Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson started against the Vikings while Dugger played deep into the second half with players who will be trying to land on practice squads next week. That would seem to make Dugger a candidate to be dropped from the roster in New England, but executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said on Monday he sees a place for Dugger on the roster.

“Yeah, I think there’s still a role,” Wolf said, via NBCSportsBoston.com.

Trade talks can pick up as teams begin to set their rosters and Wolf said on Monday that the Patriots are open “if something presents itself” in the next week. Dugger’s name could come up in some of them if other teams see a bigger role for him than the Patriots have in mind.