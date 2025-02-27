Eliot Wolf: We’re excited about the future Drake Maye can bring to our team

A year ago at the scouting combine, the Patriots got a chance to see Drake Maye up close and in person.

Now they have a quarterback to build around, with Maye displaying plenty of flashes during his rookie season.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said on Wednesday that the team is excited about Maye going forward.

“First of all, the person with Drake is phenomenal,” Wolf said at the scouting combine. “He’s a tremendous worker. He’s a tremendous teammate. All of that’s really genuine, and you can see the work and effort he put in and how his teammates gravitate to him. Those are all things that we’re really looking forward to.

“Again, we won four games. Drake obviously did some good things, he made a lot of mistakes. I think he’d be the first one to tell you that. And so as we move forward, like it’s just ... it’s positive, but it’s not where we need it to be.”

Maye completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 appearances with 12 starts. The Patriots were 3-9 with Maye beginning the game behind center.

“Drake showed tremendous improvement throughout the season,” Wolf said. “There’s still plenty of room to grow. But you know, having that guy in place is paramount to our success, and we’re really excited about the future that he can bring to our organization.”