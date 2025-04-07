 Skip navigation
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Emeka Egbuka taking pre-draft visit with Packers this week

  
Published April 7, 2025 03:14 PM

One of the top receivers in the incoming draft class has been visiting with a couple of NFC teams.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka is visiting with the Packers on Monday and Tuesday after spending Friday and Saturday with the Cowboys.

Egbuka, 22, was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2022 and third-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2023 and 2024. He was a critical piece of the 2024 CFP national championship team, catching 81 passes for 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes.

In 49 total games, Egbuka caught 205 passes for 2,868 yards with 24 touchdowns.