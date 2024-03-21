Eric Wilson says he’s back with the Packers

Linebacker Eric Wilson made an announcement about his NFL future on Thursday.

In a post to his Instagram account, Wilson wrote that he will be back for “another year with the pack” on a post featuring pictures of himself playing for the Packers. There’s been no confirmation from the team about any deal with Wilson yet, but it seems like a good bet that it will be coming.

Wilson has spent the last two seasons in Green Bay and has been a core special teamer in his 30 appearances with the team. Wilson has also played for the Eagles, Texans, and Vikings since joining Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Wilson has 328 tackles, nine sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over his entire career.