ESPN denies Disney is being inflexible in DirecTV talks

The fight continues between DirecTV and Disney. As usual, both sides are blaming the situation on the other.

DirecTV has accused Disney of being inflexible in its effort to force consumers to pay for content they don’t want. ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro has disputed that claim.

Via Sports Business Daily, Pitaro called the allegation “flat out false” during an appearance on CNBC.

“I will tell you without any reservation, that we have been incredibly flexible,” Pitaro said. “In fact, we have offered to them several flexible packages for their customers, starting with sports and broadcast. That’s part one, a package very similar to what we’ve offered to Venu. Number two, we’ve offered to them an entertainment package, a package that would include our entertainment and kids networks. And what we’ve received in response is basically hypotheticals, and quite honestly, we don’t even know if they can execute and deliver against what they’re specifically proposing to us.”

DirecTV’s separate concern is the ongoing proliferation of Disney/ESPN content on streaming.

Last year’s fight between Disney and Charter Communications was ugly, too. And then it ended on the first day of Monday Night Football. That’s probably where this is headed. Bluster and bravado and bullcrap — right until a deal is done to put ESPN and ABC back on DirecTV in time for Jets-49ers.