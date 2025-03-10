 Skip navigation
Evan Engram visiting with Broncos on Monday

  
Published March 10, 2025 10:38 AM

Evan Engram may be closer to finding a new home.

According to multiple reports, Engram is taking a free-agent visit with the Broncos on Monday.

Engram, 30, was released from the Jaguars last week. In nine games last season, the tight end caught 47 passes for 365 yards with one touchdown.

That was Engram’s third season with the Jags and followed the best season of his career in 2023, where he caught 114 passes for 963 yards with four TDs.

A Giants first-round pick in 2017, Engram has played 108 games with 89 starts for New York and Jacksonville.