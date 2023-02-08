Every Eagles player participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough

The Eagles held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, and every player participated.

The team estimated right tackle Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), center Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) as limited.

Last week, Maddox stood on the sideline with a protective boot on his left foot. He missed three games with a toe injury before returning to play in the NFC Championship Game.

So, his return to Wednesday’s walkthrough is a good sign for his availability for Sunday.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) were full participants.

The Eagles gave no players a game status last week, so all 53 players are expected to be healthy enough to play. That will force the Eagles to make some decisions for their inactive list, with all of their inactives healthy scratches.