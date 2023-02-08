 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Every Eagles player participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough

  
Published February 8, 2023 11:20 AM
The Eagles held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, and every player participated.

The team estimated right tackle Lane Johnson (groin, resting player), center Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) as limited.

Last week, Maddox stood on the sideline with a protective boot on his left foot. He missed three games with a toe injury before returning to play in the NFC Championship Game.

So, his return to Wednesday’s walkthrough is a good sign for his availability for Sunday.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (elbow) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot) were full participants.

The Eagles gave no players a game status last week, so all 53 players are expected to be healthy enough to play. That will force the Eagles to make some decisions for their inactive list, with all of their inactives healthy scratches.