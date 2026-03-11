Falcons agree to terms with OL Corey Levin

The Falcons are set to add some depth to their offensive line.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have agreed to terms with free agent Corey Levin. None of the terms of the deal have been reported or announced.

Levin was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Titans and he’s played all 88 games of his NFL career with the team. Levin only started seven of those games, so he’ll be at home working behind a Falcons line that returns four starters and expects to get tackles Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton back from injuries that kept them out last year.

The move will also reunite Levin with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who worked in the same role for the Titans for 23 games before being leaving the team when his son Brian was fired as the team’s head coach last year.