 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons agree to terms with OL Corey Levin

  
Published March 11, 2026 05:41 PM

The Falcons are set to add some depth to their offensive line.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have agreed to terms with free agent Corey Levin. None of the terms of the deal have been reported or announced.

Levin was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Titans and he’s played all 88 games of his NFL career with the team. Levin only started seven of those games, so he’ll be at home working behind a Falcons line that returns four starters and expects to get tackles Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton back from injuries that kept them out last year.

The move will also reunite Levin with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who worked in the same role for the Titans for 23 games before being leaving the team when his son Brian was fired as the team’s head coach last year.