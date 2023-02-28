 Skip navigation
Falcons cut Marcus Mariota

  
Published February 28, 2023 05:02 AM
February 27, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how important it is for NFL coaches to go to the Scouting Combine, given free agency is around the corner, and how much those drills can indicate a player’s potential.

Marcus Mariota’s stint with the Falcons is finished after one year.

The Falcons announced this morning that they have released Mariota.

That’s no surprise, given that cutting Mariota saves $12 million on the Falcons’ salary cap, and given that Mariota did not play well last season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Mariota is only 29 years old and might still have a future in the NFL, but so far his career has been a disappointment. He’s likely to fit somewhere with a team that wants a veteran backup.