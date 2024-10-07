 Skip navigation
Falcons designate LB Nate Landman to return from IR

  
Published October 7, 2024 04:58 PM

The Falcons designated inside linebacker Nate Landman to return to practice from injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Landman went on injured reserve Sept. 18.

He had a quad injury late in the preseason but played in the season opener. He saw action on 54 percent of the defensive snaps and had a crucial fourth-and-one stop in the fourth quarter.

Landman, though, injured his calf, which led to him missing four games.

The Falcons also announced they signed tight end Armani Rogers to the practice squad.

Rogers originally signed with the Commanders following the 2022 draft.

He appeared in 11 games with three starts for the Commanders, totaling five receptions for 64 yards. He missed the 2023 season with an injury and spent time with the Eagles during the 2024 offseason.