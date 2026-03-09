 Skip navigation
Falcons finalize 2026 coaching staff

  
Published March 9, 2026 10:19 AM

The Falcons have finalized Kevin Stefanski’s first coaching staff.

The final addition to the staff came over the weekend when the Falcons hired defensive quality control coach Troy Kruchten. Kruchten was most recently an assistant coach at Georgia State.

Kruchten joins a defensive staff headed up by returning coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. It also includes secondary coach Justin Hood, senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable, assistant defensive backs/nickels coach Ricky Mannnig, defensive line coach Nate Ollie, linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, outside linebackers coach John Timu, and defensive passing game coordinator Patrick Toney.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will be joined by offensive assistant Michael Bearden, offensive line coach Bill Callahan, passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, assistant offensive line coach Matt Jones, assistant offensive line coach Nick Jones, tight ends coach Kevin Koger, running backs coach Michael Pitre, wide receivers coach Robert Prince, assistant quarterbacks coach Jordan Reid, and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, assistant special teams coach Chase Blackburn, senior advisor to the head coach Bob Quinn, manager of coaching administration/family services Madison McDoulett, and manager of coaching operations Jacqueline Roberts are also on the staff.