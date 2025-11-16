Falcons have no update after Michael Penix, Drake London leave with knee injuries

The Falcons’ starting quarterback and No. 1 receiver both left today’s game with knee injuries, but at the moment there’s no word on how serious those injuries are.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was asked after the loss to the Panthers if he has an update on either quarterback Michael Penix or wide receiver Drake London. Morris said he has no information other than that they left with knee injuries and couldn’t return.

Neither Penix nor London’s knee injuries looked particularly serious, and neither had to be carted off the field. But any time a team loses its top passer and receiver, that’s a concern.

The 3-7 Falcons may now be looking more toward the future than toward winning in 2025, and keeping Penix and London healthy into 2026 is important for the Falcons’ future.