Falcons list Darnell Mooney as questionable with a shoulder injury

The Falcons need a win against the Panthers on Sunday to have any chance of advancing to the postseason, but they may not have wide receiver Darnell Mooney’s help in getting it.

Mooney did not practice on Friday and he has been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Mooney was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday, so the trajectory isn’t a great one for his chances of playing.

Mooney has 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Linebacker JD Bertrand (eye) and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (abdomen) are also listed as questionable. Bertrand was limited in Friday’s practice while Dorlus was out of practice.