The Falcons have gotten one of their rookies back on the practice field.

Atlanta opened the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro on Wednesday.

Orhorhoro has been sidelined by an ankle injury.

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Orhorhoro has appeared in four games this season. He’s recorded five total tackles and a QB hit in 63 defensive snaps.