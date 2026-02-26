Brian Gutekunst: We’d love to have Romeo Doubs back

Having completed his rookie contract with the Packers, receiver Romeo Doubs is set to hit the open market in March.

Coming in at No. 23 on PFT’s top 100 free agents of 2026, Doubs could be in demand as one of the top available receivers.

Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst noted the possibility Doubs may move on, but the door certainly isn’t closed on the receiver returning to the franchise.

“We haven’t lost anybody yet, right?” Gutekunst said at the scouting combine this week. “We’re still kind of going through that process. Romeo’s done a fantastic job for us over his four years with the Green Bay Packers — very consistent, his work ethic is second to none.

“Again, we’d love to have him back. And if we do, he’ll be a big part of our football team. And if we don’t, I’m sure he’ll be very successful wherever he goes.”

Doubs, a fourth-round pick in 2022, finished the 2025 season with 55 catches for 724 yards with six touchdowns. He’s caught 202 passes for 2,424 with 21 touchdowns in his 59 career games.