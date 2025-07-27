 Skip navigation
Falcons owner Arthur Blank envisions one international game per team, per year

  
Published July 27, 2025 01:26 PM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league wants to stage 16 international games per year. The simplest math leads to one inescapable conclusion.

Every team would play an international game, every year.

Via Sports Business Journal, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said during a Saturday appearance on NFL Network that an “international game every year for every team” is “probably on the horizon.”

It makes senses. Even if certain teams will create far less excitement than others, it makes sense for every team to be expected to do it once per year, for competitive reasons.

For now, the league is limited under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to a maximum of 10 international games per year. In the next labor deal, it’s widely expected that the number will increase to 16.

With that (or possibly before that) will arrive an international broadcast package, primarily featuring European games that begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.