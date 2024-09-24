Falcons place OL Drew Dalman on IR, sign OL Elijah Wilkinson to active roster

The Falcons signed offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons placed center Drew Dalman on injured reserve.

Dalman injured his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. Ryan Neuzil replaced Dalman, playing the final 42 snaps.

The Falcons drafted Dalman in the fourth round in 2021. He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie and has started 34 games for Atlanta since the 2022 season.

Wilkinson entered the NFL in 2017, and he played for the Falcons in 2022. He started nine games that season before landing on injured reserve himself.

In his career, Wilkinson has appeared in 77 games and started 45. He has played on the right and left side at both guard and tackle.

The Falcons also announced they signed center Matt Hennessy to the practice squad. He was a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2020, and he was most recently with the Eagles.