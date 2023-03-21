Falcons plan to host Calais Campbell for free-agent visit

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons plan to host Calais Campbell for free-agent visit

  
Published March 21, 2023 11:36 AM
nbc_pk_falikesv2_230321
March 21, 2023 02:26 PM
With the frantic first week of NFL free agency in the books, Peter King and Myles Simmons take a look at which teams they thought improved their rosters the most.

After getting Eddie Goldman back, the Falcons may be making another significant addition to their defensive line.

The Falcons plan to host veteran Calais Campbell for a free-agent visit this week, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Campbell has spent the last three seasons for Baltimore and is looking to play his 16th NFL season. In 14 games last year, Campbell recorded 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles in 14 games.

A second-round pick in 2008, Campbell spent his first nine seasons with the Cardinals before spending his next three with the Jaguars.

Campbell, who turns 37 in September, has appeared in 227 games with 208 starts. His next sack will be his 100th, as he recorded 56.5 with the Cardinals, 31.5 with Jacksonville, and 11.0 with Baltimore.

While the Ravens released Campbell, Garafolo reports the club has left the door open for his return. But that may not happen if Campbell can come to a deal with Atlanta.