Falcons re-sign LB DeAngelo Malone

DeAngelo Malone visited with the Bucs earlier this month, but the linebacker will be remaining with one of their NFC South rivals for the 2026 season.

The Falcons announced that they have re-signed Malone on Wednesday. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Malone was a 2022 third-round pick in Atlanta and he played in 58 games before an ankle injury ended his 2025 season. All of his defensive appearances have come as a reserve and Malone has played a core special teams role throughout his time with the team.

Malone has 59 tackles, three sacks, and an interception over the course of his career.