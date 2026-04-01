 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons re-sign LB DeAngelo Malone

  
Published April 1, 2026 03:56 PM

DeAngelo Malone visited with the Bucs earlier this month, but the linebacker will be remaining with one of their NFC South rivals for the 2026 season.

The Falcons announced that they have re-signed Malone on Wednesday. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Malone was a 2022 third-round pick in Atlanta and he played in 58 games before an ankle injury ended his 2025 season. All of his defensive appearances have come as a reserve and Malone has played a core special teams role throughout his time with the team.

Malone has 59 tackles, three sacks, and an interception over the course of his career.