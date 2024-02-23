Falcons re-sign LS Liam McCullough

The Falcons are holding onto their long snapper.

The team announced that they have re-signed Liam McCullough on Friday. McCullough was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, so there wasn’t much doubt about his return as he would have been tied to the Falcons once they made a tender offer for his services.

McCullough, who went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2022, has snapped in every game for the Falcons over the last two seasons. He has been credited with six tackles while covering kicks.

Kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Bradley Pinion are signed for next season, so the Falcons are set to have all the key members of their kicking operation back for another year.