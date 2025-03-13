Falcons re-sign OL Elijah Wilkinson, LB Josh Woods, OL Kyle Hinton

The Falcons brought back three of their players with new deals on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have re-signed offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, linebacker Josh Woods, and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton.

Wilkinson joined the Falcons just before the start of the 2024 season and made two appearances. He also played in nine games for the Falcons in 2022 and has made 34 other appearances while with the Broncos, Bears, and Cardinals.

Woods had one tackle in five games last season and has played in 70 regular season games during his career. Hinton played every game in 2024 and has appeared in 33 games for the Falcons over the last two seasons.