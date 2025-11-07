 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom is questionable for Sunday’s game

  
Published November 7, 2025 03:06 PM

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom injured his foot in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, playing 50 of 56 snaps. He missed Wednesday’s practice but returned to limited work on Thursday and Friday.

The Falcons list him as questionable to play Sunday in Berlin, calling him a game-time decision.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) are also questionable.

The Falcons previously ruled out right guard Matthews Bergeron (ankle), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot), who didn’t travel with the team to Germany.

Safety Jessie Bates III, who was added to the practice report on Thursday with a knee injury, returned to full participation in Friday’s practice and does not have an injury designation.

Rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) will return this week.