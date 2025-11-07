Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom is questionable for Sunday’s game

Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom injured his foot in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, playing 50 of 56 snaps. He missed Wednesday’s practice but returned to limited work on Thursday and Friday.

The Falcons list him as questionable to play Sunday in Berlin, calling him a game-time decision.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) are also questionable.

The Falcons previously ruled out right guard Matthews Bergeron (ankle), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot), who didn’t travel with the team to Germany.

Safety Jessie Bates III, who was added to the practice report on Thursday with a knee injury, returned to full participation in Friday’s practice and does not have an injury designation.

Rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) will return this week.