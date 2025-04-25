Falcons select Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15

Jalon Walker won’t go far for his next stop in football.

Walker, a former Georgia edge rusher, has been selected by the Falcons with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Walker was a one-year starter at Georgia, but was a heavy contributor in 2023 as well. After recording 5.0 sacks in 14 games in 2023, he recorded 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2024. He appeared in 14 games with 11 starts for the Bulldogs in his final collegiate season.

In total, he recorded 12.5 sacks with 18.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 43 games for Georgia.

Now he will head down the road from Athens to Atlanta to begin his NFL career.