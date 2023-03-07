 Skip navigation
Falcons set to re-sign Lorenzo Carter

  
Published March 7, 2023 03:14 AM
The Falcons are set to bring back edge rusher Lorenzo Carter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Carter is expected to sign a new deal with the team. It is set to be a two-year deal for Carter, who was on track for unrestricted free agency next week.

Carter signed with the Falcons last year after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Giants. He started every game for Atlanta and finished the year with 58 tackles, four sacks, 12 quarterback hits, an interception he returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

While Carter is on his way back, tight tackle Kaleb McGary, linebacker Rashaan Evans, and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus are other Falcons starters headed toward free agency.