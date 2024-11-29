Falcons sign DL Demone Harris from practice squad to active roster

The Falcons signed defensive lineman Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Friday.

Harris has used up his three elevations from the practice squad.

He played in Weeks 7-9 and played 97 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Harris totaled three tackles, including one for loss, and one quarterback hit.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Buccaneers.

Harris also has spent time with the Ravens, Chiefs and Houston and has 14 tackles and four quarterback hits in 17 games.