 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons sign DL Demone Harris from practice squad to active roster

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:00 PM

The Falcons signed defensive lineman Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Friday.

Harris has used up his three elevations from the practice squad.

He played in Weeks 7-9 and played 97 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Harris totaled three tackles, including one for loss, and one quarterback hit.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Buccaneers.

Harris also has spent time with the Ravens, Chiefs and Houston and has 14 tackles and four quarterback hits in 17 games.