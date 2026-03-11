 Skip navigation
Falcons sign former Bears defensive tackle Chris Williams

  
Published March 11, 2026 02:41 PM

The Falcons are adding depth to their defensive line rotation.

Former Bears defensive tackle Chris Williams is signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the Falcons, his agents told Adam Schefter.

Last year the 6-foot-2, 298-pound Williams played in 14 regular-season games for the Bears, and he was on the field for 24 percent of defensive snaps in those games.

Williams originally made it to the NFL with the Colts in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Wagner College. He spent three seasons with the Colts and then was briefly on the Chiefs and Browns before Cleveland traded him to Chicago in 2024. Now he’ll compete for playing time in Atlanta.